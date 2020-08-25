North Carolina State Suspends All Athletic Activities Because Of Coronavirus

North Carolina State has smashed the pause button on all athletic activities because of coronavirus.

According to a statement from the Wolfpack, sports were paused because of an "identified cluster within its programs."

It’s not known right now if the issue is spread throughout the athletic department or if it’s mostly within a single team. Either way, the Wolfpack won’t be doing much for the time being.

NC State Athletics temporarily pauses all athletic-related activities.https://t.co/dHPTkhncLN — NC State Athletics (@PackAthletics) August 24, 2020

I’m going to say something that might not be popular, but it needs to be said. The only sports team that matters right now for N.C. State is the football team.

The ACC is planning on playing football in the fall, and America needs games to happen once September gets here.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by NC State Wolfpack Football (@packfootball) on Aug 19, 2020 at 11:45am PDT

My apologies to the volleyball team, but nobody gives a damn whether or not they play. This is all about football.

Whatever the Wolfpack have to do in order to make sure football happens, then that has to be done. If that means keeping every other sport suspended for the time being, then do it.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by NC State Wolfpack Football (@packfootball) on Aug 4, 2020 at 12:56pm PDT

Time is running out to make sure football happens. NCSU has to get the job done, and it has to get done at any cost.