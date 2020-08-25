Ohio State Suspended Over 200 Students Over COVID Rules Before Classes Began

The Ohio State University suspended over 200 students ahead of the school’s Tuesday start date over violations of coronavirus regulations, according to Monday reports.

A total of 228 students have been temporarily suspended for breaking COVID-19 mandates regarding social distancing, according to news outlet cleveland.com. The series of disciplinary actions reportedly occurred between Aug. 19 and Aug. 23, the site reported, less than a week before the university’s Tuesday start date for the fall semester.

Students who were issued suspensions are barred from stepping foot on campus until the university administration finishes a school disciplinary process, OSU spokesman Benjamin Johnson told cleveland.com. The institution has forbidden gatherings of more than 10 people on university property and has implemented a school mask mandate, the local outlet reported.

“For many, this could be their last semester as a student,” Vice President of Student Life Melissa Shivers wrote in a letter, according to cleveland.com. “For first year students, their first college experience at Ohio State. For some, this is where they find housing safety and food security. Don’t make intentional choices now that inherently challenge the future for so many members of our Buckeye family.”

The Office of Student Life has been tasked with monitoring and reporting COVID-19 violations, the local outlet reported. (RELATED: Michigan State University Flip-Flopped Decision On In-Person Classes Two Weeks Before Semester Begins)

OSU had a total enrollment of over 68,000 students, according to 2018-2019 school statistics.

