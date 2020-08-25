Oklahoma State Cowboys Have 2 Football Players With Coronavirus, Oklahoma Sooners Have 1

Oklahoma State and Oklahoma have both done a nice job of handling coronavirus.

According to Pistolsfiringblog.com, the Cowboys have two cases of coronavirus after the latest round of testing. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Good news out of Stillwater today. It seems as if #okstate‘s COVID-19 cases are under control. https://t.co/QzMjA3Igu2 — Pistols Firing (@pistolsguys) August 24, 2020

The Sooners only have a single new case of coronavirus after the latest round of testing for Lincoln Riley’s team, according to Bruce Feldman.

Overall, both teams are doing a solid job of keeping numbers very low.

Latest #OU football Covid-19 testing results:

Total players tested on Aug. 20: 78

Total staff tested on Aug. 20: 0

Total positive test results from Aug. 20: 1 player — Bruce Feldman (@BruceFeldmanCFB) August 25, 2020

This is some great news in the war against coronavirus. The Big 12 is hellbent on playing football in the fall.

In order for that to happen, players have to be healthy and free of coronavirus. Well, Oklahoma and Oklahoma State are both doing a solid job.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Oklahoma State Football (@cowboy_fb) on Aug 18, 2020 at 4:34pm PDT

They’re two of the largest programs in the country, and it looks like they’re going to be 100% ready to roll once September gets here.

If you’re a fan of college football, you have to love this kind of update.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Oklahoma Football (@ou_football) on Aug 18, 2020 at 10:49am PDT

Let’s hope the Cowboys and Sooners keep up the effort through the season. The last thing we want to do is take our foot off the gas down the stretch.

Fortunately, with Mike Gundy and Riley running the show, I’m not worried.