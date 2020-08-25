Pornhub Traffic Increases During Zoom Outage

Traffic on Pornhub shot up when Zoom suffered a Monday outage.

The popular video service suffered an outage in different parts of the world, and some people used their new found free time to head to Pornhub.

In exclusive data obtained by me, traffic on Pornhub for East Coast users was up as much as 6.2% during the outage.

Why am I not surprised that all the degenerates out there rushed to Pornhub as soon as their work conference calls were no longer working?

I'd be surprised if that didn't happen! After all, it's not the first time something like this has occurred. During a Facebook and Instagram outage, Pornhub traffic was up nearly 20%.

If history has told us anything, when popular apps go down, business starts booming for Pornhub.

Also, as I always say with data like this, it’s incredible how good porn companies are when it comes to marketing.

You can all pretend like this data doesn’t fascinate the hell out of you, but we all know that’s not true. Trust me, I’ve seen the numbers.

People can’t get enough of porn analytics.

It’ll be interesting to see what data Pornhub drops next. Now, get back to your Zoom calls!