REDDIT DEBATE: Is It Hypocritical To Watch College Football In The Fall If You Support The Season Being Canceled?

Is it okay to watch college football games in the fall if you supported the season being canceled?

This is a question being batted around right now on the football subreddit, and the answer is incredibly simple in my mind. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

If you don’t support games happening during the coronavirus, then you have no right to watch in the fall. In fact, Ari Gold has a message for all of you.

You don’t get to cheer for football not happening and then watch games in the fall. Are you kidding me? Have you lost your damn mind?

You’re either with us or against us. It’s that simple. You can’t cheer against football, and then enjoy it in the fall.

This is a war to save the soul of America. If you’re not on the battlefield with me, then you don’t get the parades.

If you aren’t putting in the work in August fighting to save football, then I’ll be damned if I support you watching games in September.

Either get with the cause or get the hell out of way. The time for people standing in the middle is over. You’re either with us or against us.