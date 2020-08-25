REPORT: Ohio State Will Lose More Than $130 Million In Revenue After Football Gets Canceled

Ohio State is expected to lose a staggering amount of money without football in the fall.

According to Cleveland.com, the Buckeyes are expecting to lose $130.3 million in revenue after the Big 10 canceled football and other fall sports during the coronavirus pandemic.

The losses will stem from “the cancelled fall athletics season and related ticket, media, conference, and game guarantee revenue.”

I feel so bad for Ohio State and every other single team in the Big 10. That’s simply a mind-boggling number.

I can’t even wrap my brain around losing $130 million from a single sports season. It’s absolute carnage right now in Columbus.

If the school is going to lose more than $130 million, imagine what kind of economic impact the state and Columbus will feel.

It’s not a secret at all that I hate Ohio State, and that’ll always be true when it comes to the action on the gridiron. However, when it comes to football being canceled, we’re all in this together.

Trust me, my heart goes out to them and all the other people impacted by Kevin Warren’s bonehead decision.

It’s a painful time to be a Big 10 fan, and that pain isn’t going away anytime soon. Props to Cowardly Kevin for helping ruin the greatest sports conference in America.