REPORT: There Won’t Be A Spring Championship For College Football

There are reportedly no plans for a spring championship for college football.

The College Football Playoff is proceeding forward for the 2020 season, despite the fact the Big 10 and PAC-12 will try to play in the spring during the coronavirus pandemic. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

That has some wondering whether there’ll be two championships. According to CBS Sports, the committee doesn’t have plans to host another title game.

“We made the decision. We’re moving forward with the plan as originally scheduled [to play this fall],” an unnamed source told CBS Sports. Another unnamed source refuted that a final decision has been made.

One of my biggest critiques of spring football is that you’re playing for nothing. Now, the biggest issue is the safety concern of playing two seasons in a calendar year, but the championship aspect can’t be ignored.

You play football to win titles. With the ACC, Big 12 and SEC all playing in the fall, then you simply can’t have another title game in the spring.

The College Football Playoff would be a joke if it hosted two title games for the same season. It would never be taken seriously by anyone.

The title game will be in January as scheduled, and the Big 10 won’t be in it thanks to Cowardly Kevin. That’s just the way it’s going to be, and it’s the correct call.

It pains me to say that, but it’s true. Playing two title games is a stupid idea, and can’t be allowed to happen.