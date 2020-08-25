Rioters Set Fire To Furniture Store In Kenosha, Wisconsin

Rioters set fire to a furniture store Monday night in Kenosha, Wisconsin during another night of unrest.

A video showed the furniture store’s glass windows shattered while the alarm went off. An individual inside lit a piece of furniture on fire before leaving the building.

A local furniture store was just broken into and set on fire in Kenosha. Here’s the moment the fire was lit: pic.twitter.com/szE0MTpY4k — Shelby Talcott (@ShelbyTalcott) August 25, 2020

A large crowd was seen walking down the street and breaking street lights and cars, a video posted by Daily Caller reporter Shelby Talcott showed. (RELATED: Rioters With Rifles Stop Armored Police Vehicle, Cop Hit By Brick Amid Unrest In Wisconsin)

A big group is now on the move, breaking street lights and cars pic.twitter.com/ZjAxZ9H8Fp — Shelby Talcott (@ShelbyTalcott) August 25, 2020

Earlier Monday night, a garbage truck was also set on fire. The crowd threw frozen water bottles, glass, and other objects at police, who deployed tear gas to control the crowds.

A state of emergency was declared in Kenosha County, which implemented a curfew of 8 p.m. The emergency declaration cited safety concerns as the reason for the curfew.

The unrest began Sunday night after a video emerged showing police shooting a black man, Jacob Blake, as he was entering his car, the Associated Press reported. The video showed Blake walking around the front of his car as cops followed with their weapons drawn. After Blake opened the car door and leaned inside, police shot him 7 times.

Blake was taken to the hospital and is in serious condition, according to the Kenosha County Police.

Democratic Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers reportedly deployed the National Guard to assist local law enforcement after Sunday night’s riots.