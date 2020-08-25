RNC Night 2 Kicks Off With Prayer For Jacob Blake And His Family

The second night of the Republican National Convention kicked off with a prayer for Jacob Blake and his family as riots continue ravaging Wisconsin.

Pastor Norma Urrabazo, a Mexican-American pastor at the International Church of Las Vegas, opened the second night of the RNC praying for those suffering in Wisconsin and for Blake, a black man who was shot in the back by a police officer Sunday, video footage appears to show.

Blake’s family says that he is partially paralyzed, and the incident has spurred riots and protests for the past several nights in Wisconsin. (RELATED: ‘It’s Kind Of Hard Just To Sit At Home’: 15-Year-Old Kenosha Resident Cleans Up After Rioters Destroy Parts Of The City)

“Lord, we come before you to ask for your Spirit of peace, to come over hurting communities in Wisconsin tonight,” Urrabazo prayed. “We pray for healing and comfort to Jacob Blake and his family. We pray for your protection over those who put their lives in harm’s way, to bring safety and security to our streets. We pray that the truth and justice will be at the heart of all decisions that are made by our leaders.”

“And that we as a people will seek reconciliation with you as we do the same with each other,” Urrabazo added.

The pastor thanked God for his “blessing over our nation” and for all those who have “gone before us and have sacrificed for our freedom, for our prosperity, and for our peace” as well as “those that gave their lives so that we could live and achieve the American Dream.”

“Lord, release health, healing, peace, strength, and courage,” she asked. “Let us stand together in unity as we embrace another chapter on our journey to greatness. I decree and declare America, the best has yet to come. And I ask all this in the name of Jesus. Amen.”

