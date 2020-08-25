South Asians For Biden Group Criticizes Nikki Haley’s Use Of Legal Middle Name, Later Apologizes

South Asians for Biden criticized former U.S United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley for allegedly Americanizing her name after Haley claimed America isn’t racist during her RNC speech Monday night.

During Haley’s speech, she said America is not a racist country, noting her success as an Indian-American woman.

“In much of the Democratic Party, it’s now fashionable to say that America is racist. That is a lie. America is not a racist country.”

However, South Asians for Biden retorted in a now deleted tweet, asking why she changed her name to sound more American if America wasn’t racist. (RELATED: ‘Democrats Always Blame America First’: Nikki Haley Invokes Reagan Ambassador At RNC)

“If America isn’t racist, why did Nimrata Haley feel compelled to change her name to ‘Nikki’? Maybe just the Republican Party is?” the tweet read.

These same racist accusations that Haley changed her name to sound more American were hurled at Haley in 2018, after which she took to twitter to defend herself, saying ‘Nikki’ is actually on her birth certificate.

“I was born Nimarata Nikki Randhawa and married Michael Haley,” the tweet read.

Nikki is my name on my birth certificate. I married a Haley. I was born Nimarata Nikki Randhawa and married Michael Haley. — Archive: Ambassador Nikki Haley (@AmbNikkiHaley) May 20, 2018

Nikki is a traditional Punjabi name, meaning “victory of the people; of the lord; victory,” according to Hamari Web.

The group issued an apology on Twitter shortly after deleting the original message, saying:

“Upon further reflection, an earlier tweet drawing attention to the name of Ambassador Nikki Haley has been removed. South Asians for Biden regrets the tone of the message. We will continue to focus on the very real issues facing South Asian voters this election.”

Upon further reflection, an earlier tweet drawing attention to the name of Ambassador Nikki Haley has been removed. South Asians for Biden regrets the tone of the message. We will continue to focus on the very real issues facing South Asian voters this election. — South Asians for Biden (@SAforBiden) August 25, 2020

Haley went on to say she succeeded despite facing hardships for being Indian.

“We faced discrimination and hardship, but my parents never gave into grievance and hate…And the people of South Carolina chose me as their first minority and first female governor.”

South Asians for Biden claimed Haley’s example of discrimination is proof America is ‘racist’ in a now-deleted tweet, however they left up a retweet making the same claim.

Nikki Haley “America is not a racist” Also Nikki Halley: “My dad wore a turban and my mom wore a sari. We faced discrimination and hardship.” — Ayman Mohyeldin (@AymanM) August 25, 2020

According to South Asians for Biden, they are a national grassroots organization dedicated to electing Joe Biden for president.

The Daily Caller has reached out to South Asians for Biden to confirm if they are affiliated with the official Biden campaign.