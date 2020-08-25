Tiffany Trump Criticizes Media And Tech Giants At RNC For Promoting Bias, Stoking Division

Tiffany Trump, President Trump’s daughter, rebuked the media, tech companies and college campuses for censorship and stoking division at the second day of the Republuan National Convention.

Trump, who recently graduated law school, touted her father’s accomplishments related to the economy, criminal justice and health care before criticizing the media and tech giants for “manipulation” and bias.

Tiffany Trump, President Trump’s youngest daughter, made an appeal to young Americans to “transcend political boundaries” during her convention speech. “I urge you to make your judgment based on results and not rhetoric.” https://t.co/5wSnoblJQr #RNC2020 pic.twitter.com/lO1Y7Dmb9k

“Our thoughts, our opinions and even the choice of who we are voting for are being manipulated and visibly coerced by the media and tech giants,” Trump said.

“If you tune into the media you get one biased opinion or another, and what you share, if it doesn’t fit into the narrative that they seek to promote, then it’s either ignored or deemed a lie, regardless of the truth,” she added.

Multiple speakers have remarked on the media’s coverage of the Trump administration and conservatives. Earlier in the evening, Nicholas Sandmann, a former high school student at Covington Catholic High School in Kentucky, spoke about his experience being defamed by the media at the 2019 March for Life.

“This manipulation of information we receive impedes our freedoms rather than allowing American to form our own beliefs,” Trump continued. “This misinformation system keeps people mentally enslaved to the ideas they deem correct. This has fostered unnecessary fear and decisiveness among us. Why are so many in media and technology and even in our own government so invested in promoting a biased and fabricated view?”

Trump also remarked on academic freedom at American universities, where conservative students in particular in recent years have complained of mistreatment by their peers and even professors and administrators. Professors who hold unorthodox beliefs have also expressed their discomfort with university echo chambers, and like students, claim to self-censor to avoid conflict. (RELATED: New York College Rescinds Censorship Of Conservative Groups After Congressman Intervenes, Students Say)

“Our education system has been sacrificing civil debate by creating an atmosphere where students with contrary opinions are too afraid to speak. Many students find themselves suppressing their beliefs to fit into what the acceptable groupthink is,” Trump said.

“Our nation suffers by inhibiting our diversity of thought and inclusion of ideas. Working together outside of our political comfort zones will accomplish so much more . . . Think what you want, seek out the truth, learn from those with different opinions, and then freely make your voice heard to the world,” she said.