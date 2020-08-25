Tim Allen To Star In Home Workshop Competition Series ‘Assembly Required’

Tim Allen is all set to star in a home workshop competition series on the History Channel with former “Home Improvement” co-star Richard Karn.

“Let’s face it — we’re living in a throwaway society,” the 67-year-old actor shared in a statement to People magazine in a piece published Tuesday. (RELATED: Check Out First Teaser For Tim Allen’s ‘Last Man Standing’ Season 7 [VIDEO])

“We buy, break, replace … rinse and repeat,” he added. “Whatever happened to repair and rebuild?! There are some people who unfriend, unfollow and dispose of anything that offends, annoys or breaks — so I’ve created a show to remind people of the satisfaction and pride that comes from rebuilding something on their own.”

Tim Allen and Richard Karn to Reunite for New Home Workshop Competition Series Assembly Required​ https://t.co/610mniG6HK — People (@people) August 25, 2020

Allen continued, “And who better to join me than my buddy from the old Tool Time days — Richard Karn! Now we’re talking More Power! Albert Einstein once said, ‘I’m not a genius, I’m just passionately curious.’ Well, let’s get curious! Even a chimpanzee would at least show interest, right? Wait — I think I just came up with another idea for the show! R-R-R!” (RELATED: Tim Allen’s ‘Last Man Standing’ Character Will Continue To Have His ‘Conservative Viewpoint,’ Fox CEO Confirms)

I’ve always admired people who repair something instead of replace it. So, I created a competition show with @HISTORY , and my old buddy @TheRichardKarn , to challenge the people who love to get stuff done! pic.twitter.com/EEVHKRPFum — Tim Allen (@ofctimallen) August 25, 2020

“We look forward to partnering with Tim and Richard, America’s beloved duo, as they challenge a new wave of skilled individuals to think out-of-the-box to build upon the innovations of those before them,” Eli Lehrer, the network’s executive vice president and general manager shared.

“We hope this series will inspire viewers to think twice about throwing out that old item, roll up their sleeves and rebuild it better,” he added.

According the the report:

On Tuesday, the network announced a 10-episode order of a new competition series, Assembly Required (working title), starring and executive produced by Tim Allen, with Richard Karn serving as host and executive producer.

For those that might recall, the “Last Man Standing” star and Karn famously worked together on the hit ABC show “Home Improvement” which ran from 1991-1999. Allen played Tim “The Toolman” Taylor as he and Karn hosted a home improvement show.

“Assembly Required” is currently scheduled to premiere in 2021.