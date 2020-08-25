Trump To Officially Nominate Chad Wolf To Secretary Of Homeland Security

President Donald Trump will nominate Acting Secretary of Homeland Security Chad Wolf to full Department of Homeland Security secretary, the president announced Tuesday on Twitter.

The announcement comes after weeks of Wolf working with Trump to implement law enforcement operations across the country to quell violence and riots. Wolf was integral in Trump’s deployment of federal agents across the country in Washington, D.C., Chicago, Portland, and Seattle. Wolf’s nomination will go before the Republican-controlled Senate, where he is almost certain to be approved.

“I am pleased to inform the American Public that Acting Secretary Chad Wolf will be nominated to be the Secretary of Homeland Security,” Trump tweeted Tuesday. “Chad has done an outstanding job and we greatly appreciate his service!” (RELATED: Trump Administration Reaches Agreement With Oregon Governor To Stop Violence At Portland Courthouse — Appear To Disagree On The Timeline)

I am pleased to inform the American Public that Acting Secretary Chad Wolf will be nominated to be the Secretary of Homeland Security. Chad has done an outstanding job and we greatly appreciate his service! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 25, 2020

“I am honored to be nominated by President Trump to lead the men and women of the Department of Homeland Security in safeguarding the American people,” Wolf said in a statement. “As the Homeland faces evolving threats from natural disasters, violent opportunists, malign cyber actors, and transnational criminal organizations, the mission of DHS is as critical as ever.”

The Senate first confirmed Wolf as acting secretary in November 2019.

Wolf squared off with officials in Oregon and Portland earlier this month over Trump’s deployment of federal agents to the city. Criticism arose after several videos showed police carrying out arrests in unmarked vans.

Let’s get this right. “Protestors” imply they were peacefully exercising their 1st amendment rights. Instead, DHS officers were assaulted with lasers and frozen water bottles from violent criminals attempting to tear down federal property. 2 officers were injured. Facts matter. https://t.co/U2CdAT0c9G — Acting Secretary Chad Wolf (@DHS_Wolf) July 17, 2020

“Our law enforcement officers are not the Gestapo, storm troopers or thugs,” Wolf testified to the Senate on Aug 6. “Enforcing federal law is not by invitation.”

Christian Datoc contributed to this report.