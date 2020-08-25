Trump Criticized For Saying Erdogan ‘Was Very Good’ In RNC Conversation With Former Hostages

Critics slammed President Donald Trump for saying that Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan “was very good” during a discussion with several former hostages who praised the Trump administration for securing their release.

The president spoke with former hostages in a video that played during the Republican National Convention Monday night where Trump said that his administration has brought back “over 50 hostages from 22 different countries.”

“I will tell you we’re very proud of the job we did,” Trump said.

Trump introduced one of the former hostages, Pastor Andrew Brunson, who was formerly imprisoned in Turkey under charges of “support of a terrorist organization” and “political or military espionage” before the Trump administration helped negotiate his release.

“I was held in Turkey for two years. You took unprecedented steps to secure my release and your administration really fought for me,” Brunson said. “I think if you hadn’t done that I may still be in Turkey.”

“28 years, right,” the president responded. “They had you scheduled for a long time, Andrew. We had to get you back. I have to say that, to me, President Erdogan was very good. And I know that they had you scheduled for a long time and you are a very innocent person. And he ultimately, after we had a few conversations, he agreed.”

“So we appreciate that,” Trump said. “And we appreciate the people of Turkey.”

His praise for Erdogan was met with criticism on social media. Joe Biden’s granddaughter Naomi Biden tweeted: “Did the President just say that Erdogan seemed like a good guy?”

“Trump is currently making each former hostage thank the dictator who took them hostage,” tweeted Democratic strategist Adam Parkhomenko. (RELATED: ‘For We Dare Claim, In God We Trust’: Cardinal Dolan Opens The RNC Thanking God For Religious Freedom In America)

“This was a segment that was, ostensibly, about hostages being grateful for being released from countries, including Turkey,” tweeted Project Lincoln’s senior advisor Tom Nichols. This was a segment that was, ostensibly, about hostages being grateful for being released from countries, including Turkey https://t.co/yQYjaUGQHV — Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) August 25, 2020 “Bringing hostages home safely is always a reason for great joy,” tweeted Washington Post columnist Jason Rezaian, who was formerly held hostage in Iran for 544 days until his January 2016 release. “But using us for political gain is disgusting.” Others who were held in foreign countries thanked Trump and his administration for securing their release. “I’m grateful as I’ve ever been for anything to be home safely,” said Sam Goodwin, who was held in Syria for 63 days before his release in 2019. WATCH:

