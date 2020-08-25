University Of Alabama Records Over 500 COVID Cases After Reopening Last Week

More than 500 students, faculty and staff have tested positive for coronavirus at the University of Alabama and its satellite campuses since the school reopened, according to the college’s COVID dashboard.

The dashboard, which launched Monday, shows a total of 566 positive tests. Classes began for the 2020-2021 school year on Aug. 19, according to the university’s online academic calendar. (Related: University Of Alabama Police To Monitor Off Campus Residences Not Complying With COVID Rules)

The University of Alabama System launched a COVID-19 dashboard at https://t.co/EUZIWAra3P. Data for all three campuses will be updated weekly with testing results for students, faculty and staff. Current data includes students.

“Our challenge is not the students, our challenge is the virus. And there’s a difference, folks,” University of Alabama President Stuart R. Bell said during a press conference Monday.

“What we have to do is identify where does the virus thrive and where does the virus spread, and how can we work together with our students, faculty and staff to make sure that we minimize those places and those incidents,” Bell added.

Additionally, the University of Alabama Police Department and the Tuscaloosa Police Department will watch off-campus residences, bars and restaurants that are not complying with the city and the school’s COVID-19 protocols, Bell said in a statement Sunday.

Colleges across the United States are taking additional precautions in order to prevent spreading the virus. Penn State suspended two fraternities for violating the university’s COVID prevention protocols.

Assistant Director of Communications Shane Dorrill directed the Daily Caller News Foundation’s inquires to the university’s dashboard.

