Watch Vince Vaughn In The Trailer For The New Hulu Comedy Film ‘The Binge’

“The Binge” looks like it’s going to be a very funny comedy film on Hulu.

The plot of the Vince Vaughn movie, according to Hulu’s YouTube description, is as follows:

In the not so distant future all drinking and drugs have been made completely illegal by the government… except for one night a year. High school seniors, Griffin, Hags and Andrew make a pilgrimage to get to the best party in town where all their dreams will come true… Sure they will have to avoid their crazed principal (Vince Vaughn), violent siblings and the wild animals roaming the streets, but that’s all part of the fun! Their friendship will be tested, love live’s will be rattled and their brains completely scrambled. One thing is for sure, no one’s life is EVER the same after participating in The Binge!

Judging from the trailer, I think there’s a high chance “The Binge” is full of laughs. Give it a watch below. (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Ends With The Possible Deaths Of Multiple Characters)

This movie looks awesome to me. Obviously, it’s a coming of age story told in a unique way. The idea you can only get tanked once a year isn’t something I’m sure we’ve ever seen before.

It’s going to provide a bunch of different avenues for laughs and hilarious moments as these high schools travel the usual coming of age path.

Plus, I love the cast of this movie. Vince Vaughn is a legend in the comedy game. We’re talking about a guy who just makes hits.

“Wedding Crashers” will forever be remembered as one of the greatest comedies ever made.

Plus, Skyler Gisondo plays the main teen role, and he was absolutely outstanding in “The Righteous Gemstones” with Danny McBride.

Now, Vaughn and Gisondo are teaming up for “The Binge.” It’s been a minute or two since we last had a really funny coming of age comedy film.

Do I expect this to be anywhere near as good as “Superbad”? Obviously not, but it doesn’t need to be in order to entertain.

It looks good, and that’s good enough for me.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by American High (@americanhigh) on Aug 23, 2020 at 3:08pm PDT

You can catch “The Binge” starting August 28 on Hulu. I’m definitely checking this one out.