Wes Bentley Says ‘The Board Got Wiped’ In The ‘Yellowstone’ Season 3 Finale, Wonders If Jamie Is Now A Pure Villain

“Yellowstone” star Wes Bentley thinks the season three finale was a complete game changer.

As all the fans know, season three ended with the Dutton clan getting absolutely massacred as Jamie seemingly switched sides. Now, the man playing the adopted Dutton son thinks things will forever be different. (REVIEW: ‘Yellowstone’ Ends Season 3 With One Of The Greatest Cliffhangers In TV History)

Bentley told Entertainment Weekly following about the insane ending of season three:

I don’t know where Taylor [Sheridan] is going to go from here. He gave himself the ability to go from any angle now. To restart or refresh, he definitely has left himself an open door for a lot of options. I think that’s clever. He has a plan, so I think he was ahead of it. As an audience, it feels like the board got wiped and we can write some new things on that board.

On Jamie potentially becoming a 100% villain, the star actor explained, “I think it’s going to be a really interesting thing to see. I can’t say if it will or it won’t, but that’d be a really interesting path to take.

I was just talking with somebody Monday night about how the options are now limitless going forward for “Yellowstone.”

Who is alive? Who is dead? Kayce, Beth, John and Jimmy might all be dead. Obviously, Sheridan isn’t killing off all four.

However, there’s a good chance we lose at least one, and it’ll probably be Jimmy. You can’t really kill Kayce because he’s the heir apparent.

You could kill Beth if the goal is to send Rip spiraling downward. I honestly have no idea what is going to happen in season four.

What I do know is that Jamie’s egg is almost certainly cooked at this point. You can’t cross the Duttons and betray the family like he has and expect to make it out alive.

The biggest question at this point is whether or not he played any role in the attacks. I’m inclined to believe that he didn’t. After all, him and Kayce are still incredibly close. It’s hard to imagine he’d order an attack on him.

All I know is that I’m amped up for season four. Is it 2021 yet? Damn, it’s going to be torture sitting through that wait.