Gigantic And Terrifying Wolf Captured On Video

A gigantic wolf has been captured on video, and it’s insane.

In a video tweeted Tuesday by @knowiedgehub, a gigantic wolf can be seen walking across a rural road in an unidentified location.

Watch the creepy video below.

This enormous wolf pic.twitter.com/ev50E0sMOB — Knowledge Hub (@knowIedgehub) August 25, 2020

As a kid who grew up in the Wisconsin countryside, you just watched my worst nightmare. Of all the stuff to crawl out of the snowbank, you just saw the worst of it.

Imagine if you were on a nighttime run, and that beast from the depths of hell came walking your way.

I'm not even against wolves. I actually like wolves, but there's just something sinister about that one. It's the size, the way it carries itself and the look.

You put all of it together, and it’s downright terrifying. That wolf walked across a street with a car’s headlights on it and didn’t show any fear.

That’s not normal, my friends!

You ever see a beast like that in the wild, I’d suggest you stay in your vehicle.