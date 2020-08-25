‘Yellowstone’ Season 3 Finale Draws More Than 5 Million Viewers

“Yellowstone” put up some monster TV ratings with the season three finale.

“The World is Purple” aired Sunday night on the Paramount Network, and gave fans the greatest cliffhanger in TV history as the Duttons were attacked. (REVIEW: ‘Yellowstone’ Ends Season 3 With One Of The Greatest Cliffhangers In TV History)

A ton of people tuned in to watch the action unfold. According to Deadline, the broadcast on the Paramount Network was watched by 5.2 million people.

That number was good enough to make it the most watched cable broadcast of 2020.

Another week goes by and “Yellowstone” puts up more absolutely absurd TV ratings. It’s a story as old as time.

America simply loves the Kevin Costner hit show, and there’s no doubt about that at all. Whenever a new episode airs, millions of people tune in.

Now, fans have been left with a gigantic cliffhanger. Who is alive? Who is dead? Who planned the attack?

These are the questions that we’ll now be left to debate among fans for months and months as we wait for season four.

WHO SHOT JD?

I can’t wait to see what we get down the road. It was a hell of a season, and I have complete confidence that Taylor Sheridan will keep this train rolling.