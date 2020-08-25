See The Best GIFs From The ‘Yellowstone’ Season 3 Finale

The third season of “Yellowstone” is officially over, and we now have the best GIFs from the finale.

The final episode of season three of the hit show aired Sunday night on the Paramount Network for millions of fans around the country. (REVIEW: ‘Yellowstone’ Ends Season 3 With One Of The Greatest Cliffhangers In TV History)

We were left in shock as the Dutton clan suffered an all-out attack, and now we’re wondering who is even left alive. It was one hell of a great episode.

Let’s dive right into the best GIFs.

1) Jamie has a heart-to-heart with his birth father. Was a sinister plan hatched?

2) Rip and Beth talk about keeping secrets.

3) Rip lets John know that Wade Morrow went to the train station and he’s never coming back.

4) Mia seemingly tries to convince Jimmy to abandon the Yellowstone.

5) Roarke and John Dutton finally meet.

6) Jamie appears to go full villain as he crosses his family.

7) Is Jamie going to run for governor? The option is on the table.

8) Moments before John Dutton is gunned down on the side of the road.

Well, there they are, folks. Those are the best GIFs from the season three finale. Now we wait for season four. It’s damn sure going to be a long time, but I have no doubt it’ll be worth it!