19-Year-Old Democratic Candidate For Kansas House Accused Of Assaulting Ex-Girlfriend

The ex-girlfriend of Democratic candidate for Kansas House of Representatives Aaron Coleman alleged that he choked and slapped her in December.

Taylor Passow, 21, told The Intercept that Coleman, 19, physically attacked her while they were in a hot tub on Dec. 27, 2019. Coleman defeated seven-term incumbent Rep. Stan Frownfelter in the state’s Aug. 4 Democratic primary, according to Ballotpedia.

The attack was triggered by Coleman’s interest in a potential threesome, Passow said, according to The Intercept. When she told Coleman that she was uninterested but would break up with him for one day on his birthday so he could have one, Coleman became angry, she said.

“[H]e jumped on top of me, put his hands around my throat and started squeezing, and slapped me three times, and said ‘I don’t know where the fuck you think you’re going,'” said Passow, according to The Intercept.

Coleman then stormed off, but continued speaking with Passow over text messages, Passow said, according to The Intercept. (RELATED: Trump Announces New Guidelines For Sexual Assault On Campus)

In the days following the alleged attack, the couple exchanged further text messages regarding the incident which were published by The Intercept. In the texts, Coleman and Passow disagreed on what transpired.

Coleman told Passow that she dumped him and that he left after they each “slapped” each other, according to the texts. Coleman suggested that Passow kill herself.

“Air out the clip into your head” Coleman texted Passow on Dec. 31.

Passow responded that his comments were hurtful and that he’d “never be able to take it back,” according to The Intercept.

Passow’s allegations against Coleman come days after The New York Times reported that Coleman confirmed separate allegations from when he was a minor in middle school. The Times reported that Coleman had circulated nude images of a girl after she refused to send him more.

“They’re accurate,” said Coleman regarding those allegations, according to the Times.

Multiple other women came forward alleging Coleman harassed them, according to the Times. One woman said she attempted suicide after Coleman allegedly bullied her in sixth grade over her appearance.

“I can never completely make amends for what I did,” Coleman said in a Tuesday video.

He originally dropped out of the race after the Times’ report but announced in a Tuesday statement that he had changed his mind. (RELATED: Democratic Nominee Drops Out Of Kansas State House Race After Revenge Porn Allegations)

Coleman also contacted Passow following the Times’ report saying she was free to share her story, but that he wouldn’t drop out of the race, according to The Intercept.

“I deeply apologize for any mistakes I might have made. I know I wasn’t a perfect boyfriend,” he texted her, The Intercept reported. “But I’m not dropping out of the race.”

“No one is perfect. I’m not gonna try to stop you if you want to tell your story to the papers or whoever, but I’m gonna make sure that story is told truthfully,” he added.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.