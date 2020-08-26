Matthew McConaughey Encourages Texas Students To Wear Masks With Awesome Graphic

Matthew McConaughey wants students at the University of Texas to wear masks.

The legendary “True Detective” star posted an Instagram photo Wednesday resembling a fake movie poster for “THE MINISTER OF CULTURE” and he captioned it, “1st class or no class. wear a mask #hookem.” (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The minister of culture is McConaughey’s job title when it comes to the Longhorns. Check out the awesome photo below.

View this post on Instagram 1st class or no class. wear a mask #hookem A post shared by Matthew McConaughey (@officiallymcconaughey) on Aug 26, 2020 at 6:01am PDT

I mean, we all have to wear masks now, right? After that graphic, I’m ready to run through a wall. I’m ready to beat coronavirus.

Also, I’m very confident the middle photo of McConaughey is from College GameDay, which makes it immediately a billion times cooler.

I’m not going to get into some half-cocked debate about masks, but I will say it’s pretty neat to see a guy like McConaughey use his platform to push a safety message.

Say whatever you want about Hollywood, but you can’t say McConaughey isn’t a legit dude. He’s as authentic as they come, and that’s sorely needed in 2020.

Props to McConaughey for continuing to be one hell of an awesome guy.