Alec Baldwin: ‘Regular’ Americans Who Spoke During Second Night Of RNC Are ‘High’

Alec Baldwin suggested that every “regular American” that spoke during the second night of the Republican National Convention was “high.”

“Every ‘regular American’ on this convention program is high,” the 62-year-old actor tweeted. The post was noted by the Washington Examiner in a piece published Wednesday. (RELATED: Alec Baldwin Says Anger Management Made Him Realize He’s ‘Not That Angry’)

We’re gonna raise taxes to pay for the staggering fuck up of the pandemic by [President Donald] Trump,” he added. (RELATED: Alec Baldwin Arrested For This Shocking Reason)

The comments came following speeches from non-politicians like dairy farmer Cris Peterson and Ryan Holets, a police officer who told a story about the day his whole life changed and how he ended up adopting an opioid-addicted baby.

Later, the “Saturday Night Live” star took a swipe at Nicholas Sandmann who spoke during the RNC. He’s the student who sued CNN and Washington Post after a clip of him and Native American activist Nathan Phillips went viral.

“Nicholas Sandmann’s writer is good,” Baldwin tweeted. “Real good. Always good to play the white Christian as victim card.”

“Dear Nicholas Sandmann,” he added, per the outlet. “Trump receives the appropriate media coverage because he is a psychopath.”

At one point, the “SNL” star turned his focus against the ladies who spoke during the night, which included Tiffany Trump and first lady Melania Trump.

“These GOP women wear more eye makeup than KISS,” the “30 Rock” star tweeted to his millions of followers.