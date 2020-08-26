EXCLUSIVE: ‘Common Sense’: Parkland Dad Andrew Pollack Makes The Case For Republicans In 2020

Andrew Pollack, the father of Meadow Pollack, a victim of the Parkland, Florida, high school shooting, sat down with the Daily Caller to discuss what President Donald Trump has done for school safety since February 14, 2018, and why he believes a Joe Biden presidency would destroy that progress.

Pollack, whose daughter Meadow was murdered in the shooting, was on the Republican Party’s opening lineup of speakers at the first night of the Republican National Convention on Monday. He spoke about how Trump took action after listening to his concerns that restorative justice policies endanger America’s children by refusing to discipline their violent peers. (RELATED: Initial Findings Show Police And School Messed Up In Parkland Shooting)

Pollack also explained why he pursued the end of restorative justice when so many other parents and students who lost sons, daughters, and friends in the shooting pursued more stringent gun control policy. He argues the student activists have been totally ineffective in changing policy and have only gained large personal followings.

“What have they accomplished?” he asked.

WATCH:

Check out TheDC’s other videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel so you never miss out.

SUBSCRIBE!

NOW CHECK OUT The Daily Caller’s most recent videos:

EXCLUSIVE: FCC Commissioner Brendan Carr Explains Why The US Needs To Beat China On 5G

EXCLUSIVE: Scott Walker Blasts Wisconsin Riots And Dems Blockading Police Reform

How Hundreds Of Thousands Of Volunteers Are Making Trump’s Virtual Campaign Happen