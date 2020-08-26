Arkansas Students Shotgun Beers Outside Of The Football Stadium In Awesome Video

A pair of Arkansas students had an epic way to start the day in a video making the rounds online.
In a video tweeted by Old Row, two students shotgunned some beers outside of Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium.
Watch the epic video below.
A pre-class shotgun a day keeps the COVID away pic.twitter.com/U7ZRfbkgbH
— Old Row (@OldRowOfficial) August 25, 2020
Obviously, they made the proper choice by going with Busch Light. Nothing says you're ready for a great day like hammering an ice cold Busch Light.
If you asked me what I thought Arkansas students drank for their beer, I would have said Busch Light without hesitation.
Apparently, my feeling about their beer preferences is 100% correct.
View this post on Instagram
You also have to love college bros who sneak off to shotgun some beers outside the football stadium. When my time at Wisconsin was winding down, I made a point to drink some beer around different campus spots.
Even if a cop ticketed me (borderline impossible to happen), it’d still be worth it for the story in 30 years.
Props to these bros for keeping it real and making some memories.