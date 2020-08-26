Arkansas Students Shotgun Beers Outside Of The Football Stadium In Awesome Video

A pair of Arkansas students had an epic way to start the day in a video making the rounds online.

In a video tweeted by Old Row, two students shotgunned some beers outside of Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium.

Watch the epic video below.

A pre-class shotgun a day keeps the COVID away pic.twitter.com/U7ZRfbkgbH — Old Row (@OldRowOfficial) August 25, 2020

Obviously, they made the proper choice by going with Busch Light. Nothing says you're ready for a great day like hammering an ice cold Busch Light.

If you asked me what I thought Arkansas students drank for their beer, I would have said Busch Light without hesitation.

Apparently, my feeling about their beer preferences is 100% correct.

You also have to love college bros who sneak off to shotgun some beers outside the football stadium. When my time at Wisconsin was winding down, I made a point to drink some beer around different campus spots.

Even if a cop ticketed me (borderline impossible to happen), it’d still be worth it for the story in 30 years.

Props to these bros for keeping it real and making some memories.