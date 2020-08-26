Baylor And Oklahoma Ban Tailgating During The 2020 Football Season

Baylor and Oklahoma won’t allow tailgating during the 2020 football season.

According to a release from the Bears, “tailgating will not be allowed at McLane Stadium during the 2020 football season in an effort to ensure the safety and wellbeing of the student-athletes, coaches, officials, staffs and fans.” (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Baylor Athletics Announces No Tailgating for the 2020 Season ???? Full release: https://t.co/PZ7gxXDO8H#SicEm pic.twitter.com/lnozW5Rb0i — Baylor Athletics (@BaylorAthletics) August 25, 2020

According to Sports Illustrated, the Sooners also announced Tuesday that tailgating won’t be allowed at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium during the coronavirus pandemic.

I feel like a broken record at this point, but these tailgating bans are so incredibly stupid that it’s hard to put into words how dumb they are.

If fans are allowed into the stadium in any capacity, then they should be allowed to drink some beers with the boys in the parking lot.

If it’s safe to sit in a group of people in the stands, then how isn’t it safe to cook some burgers and drink a few cold ones while tailgating?

Plus, people are going to be together during football season no matter what, drinking and chilling. If they’re not at a tailgate, then they’ll do it at a house. Is that somehow extra dangerous as well?

There’s literally nothing about these bans that make sense at all. If fans are completely banned, then that’s one thing.

Allowing fans into the stadiums but banning tailgating is next-level dumb.