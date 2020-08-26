‘She Still Can’t Speak English’: Bette Midler Mocks Melania Trump During RNC

Singer and actress Bette Midler mocked Melania Trump during the first lady’s Republican National Convention (RNC) speech Tuesday night.

Midler shared her comments on her personal Twitter account.

Oh, God. She still can’t speak English. — bettemidler (@BetteMidler) August 26, 2020

“#beBest is back! A UGE bore!” she added. “She can speak several words in a few languages. Get that illegal alien off the stage!” (RELATED: ‘Land Of Opportunity’: Everything You Need To Know About Night 2 Of The RNC, And What To Expect From Night 3)

#beBest is back! A UGE bore! She can speak several words in a few languages. Get that illegal alien off the stage! — bettemidler (@BetteMidler) August 26, 2020

“You are one lucky Slovenian!” Midler tweeted. “And after all that surgery, you hit a kind of horrible jackpot, chained to [a] colossal idiot.”

Melania gave a keynote speech during Tuesday night of the RNC that largely focused on what President Donald Trump wants to do for the country.

“I don’t want to use this precious time attacking the other side because as we saw last week, that kind of talk only serves to divide the country further,” the first lady said, according to The Hill. “I’m here because we need my husband to be our president and commander in chief for four more years. He is what is best for our country.”

“Donald wants to keep your family safe,” she added. “He wants to help your family succeed. He wants nothing more than for this country prosper and he doesn’t waste time playing politics.”