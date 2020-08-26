Joe Biden Leads Donald Trump By One Point, New Poll Shows

President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden are at a near tie in the presidential race, a new poll shows.

Biden holds a one-point lead over Trump, according to a Rasmussen poll released Wednesday. Rasmussen’s poll last week showed Biden leading by four percent, suggesting a shift in support after the Democratic National Convention. The new poll has Biden’s support at 46 percent, Trump at 45 percent, other candidates totaling 6 percent, and undecided voters at 4 percent.

Rasmussen polled 2,500 likely voters with a margin of error of 2 percent. The company uses a mixture of online and interactive voice response methods. FiveThirtyEight, a public polling analysis publication, grades Rasmussen at a C+ and found a 1.5 percent bias from the company’s polling in favor of Republicans.

Other new polling data still shows Biden holding a steady lead after the Democratic National Convention. (RELATED: Biden Leads Trump Nationally And In 6 Swing States, CNBC Poll Shows)

A CNBC/Change Research Poll released Wednesday showed Biden holding an 8 percent national lead, which included a diminished lead in all six swing states. Change Research is a left-leaning polling firm that uses strictly online methods. Change Research is graded a C- by FiveThirtyEight, with a one percent bias in favor of Democrats.