Don Lemon Says It’s Time For Biden To Call Out The Riots And Blame Trump

CNN anchor Don Lemon said Wednesday that Democrats ignoring ongoing riots in Kenosha, Wisconsin, and elsewhere could impact the November election.

Speaking with fellow anchor Chris Cuomo following night two of the 2020 Republican National Convention, Lemon warned that the issue of rioting is one area where Republicans are out-messaging Democrats. He recommended that former vice president and Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden address the issue.

“This is a blindspot for Democrats. I think Democrats are ignoring this problem or hoping it will go away. And it’s not going to go away,” Lemon said. (RELATED: At Least Two People Shot In Kenosha Riots)

He continued: “[Biden] has to address it. He’s got to come out and talk about it. He’s got to do a speech like [former President] Barack Obama did about race. He’s got to come out and tell people that he is going to deal with the issue of police reform in this country.”

WATCH:

CNN’s Don Lemon says that the riots across the country have to stop because it might hurt the Democrats’ chances in November: “It’s showing up in the polling. It’s showing up in the focus groups.”pic.twitter.com/s6lea8slwr — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) August 26, 2020



Lemon also recommended that Biden tell Americans that the rioting is occurring on President Donald Trump’s watch. He said Biden needs to make clear that when he is president and Sen. Kamala Harris is vice president, they will stop the rioting.

“It’s showing up in the polling. It’s showing up in focus groups,” Lemon said of the rioting. “It is the only thing, right now, that is sticking.”

Riots began Sunday in Kenosha after Jacob Blake, a black man, was shot multiple times in the back by a police officer, according to video.

Riots and protests occurred nationwide following theMay 25 death of George Floyd, who died in Minneapolis police custody after an officer kneeled on his neck, video of the incident shows.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.