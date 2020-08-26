Mike Leach Explains How To Get Rid Of The Hiccups

Mississippi State Bulldogs football coach Mike Leach is now offering up advice on how to get rid of the hiccups.
In a video tweeted by the legendary football coach, he was asked how to get rid of the hiccups, which is an issue we've all had to deal with.
As if he was explaining how to dismantle a defense with the passing game, Leach explained how swallowing a spoonful of sugar is probably your best bet.
You can watch him break it all down below.
— Mike Leach (@Coach_Leach) August 25, 2020
These videos are absolutely awesome. Honestly, watching Leach answer the most basic questions is just as entertaining as watching him coach.
Could you ever imagine a video of Nick Saban talking about hiccups? Absolutely not. That’d never happen.
Yet, Leach, who is a hero in the world of college football, is on Twitter explaining it like he’s a scientist.
I couldn’t make this kind of stuff up if I tried. This is the kind of content that’s going to be in a lake house.
The season hasn’t even started yet and Leach is already in prime form. If this is what he’s like in August, then we’re in for a trip once his season press conferences roll around. That much is for sure.
Never change, Mike! Never change.