‘Nation Of Heroes’ — Rep. Dan Crenshaw Recalls The Time His Friend Saved His Life In Afghanistan During RNC Speech

Republican Texas Rep. Dan Crenshaw recalled Wednesday the time a friend saved his life while under attack from the Taliban in Afghanistan during his speech for the Republican National Convention.

Crenshaw’s speech at the RNC started off with a story about his teammate and close friend laying down cover fire for him after he had been injured and blinded. The Texas Republican went on to talk about how America is filled with heroes like his friend.

“8 years ago, in the fields of Helmand Province, Afghanistan, a close friend and teammate laid down cover fire against Taliban insurgents so that I could walk – blind and bloodied – to the Medevac helicopter and survive. But he didn’t. Dave was killed two months later. He died a hero to this great country. Here’s the truth about America. We are a country of heroes. I believe that, so should you. We are a people with a common set of ideals conceived in liberty. A people that has sacrificed time and again — for our freedom and the freedom of others,” Crenshaw said.

WATCH:

“That’s something no other country — ever, anywhere — can claim. Since 9/11 I’ve seen America’s heroes up close. Some of them saved my life. Some of them saved many other’s lives. Many of them never made it home. These heroes acted as if the whole struggle depended on them alone, as if any weakness on their part would be a reflection on the whole nation. That’s called duty, and America has a long history of it. Our enemies fear us because Americans fight for good, and we know it. It gives us strength. And when our heroes are trusted and equipped, then freedom prevails,” Crenshaw continued.

He then went on to praise President Donald Trump for his efforts in defeating ISIS and rebuilding the military. (RELATED: Exclusive: Dan Crenshaw Weighs In On The Soleimani Hit)

“The defeat of ISIS was the result of America believing in our heroes, our President having their backs and rebuilding our military so we’d have what we needed to finish the mission. The cowering of the Iranian regime and the restoration of the deterrence once lost is the result of America believing in her own might again,” Crenshaw added.

Crenshaw lost his eye while serving in Afghanistan.