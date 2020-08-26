‘Don’t Be Fooled’: Richard Grenell Warns Against Electing Another ‘Washington Insider’

Former acting Director of National Intelligence Richard Grenell spoke Wednesday as part of the third night of the Republican National Convention.

Speaking from his experience in the intelligence community and as ambassador to Germany, Grenell warned that electing former Vice President Joe Biden would mean electing another “Washington insider.” (RELATED: GLAAD Scolds Gay US Ambassador For Criticizing Buttigieg’s Attacks On Pence)

“As U.S. Ambassador to Germany, I had a front row seat to Donald Trump’s ‘America First’ foreign policy. I wish every American could see how President Trump negotiates on their behalf,” Grenell began, adding, “I was proud to witness President Trump say to foreign leaders: ‘I don’t blame you for wanting America to pay for your security. I actually respect you for out-negotiating the presidents before me. But it stops with me. I won’t let the American taxpayer be taken advantage of.'”

Grenell went on to praise the president for bringing troops home and for not sending American troops into any new wars, saying that the peace deals he signed had “made America safer.” He compared the plane sent by former President Barack Obama’s administration — which delivered cash to Iran — to the plane President Trump sent to execute “an air strike to take out the head of Iran’s terror machine who plotted the deaths of Americans.”

Grenell then turned to former Vice President Joe Biden, warning, “Don’t be fooled — the Washington establishment is trying to sell you on their candidate. Joe Biden was first elected to the Senate in nine …teen … seventy … two. Forty … eight … years … ago.”

“It’s actually the typical Washington story,” Grenell continued, explaining, “Just this year, 22 Democrats ran for president. They rejected all the outsiders and nominated the ultimate Washington insider. Someone they had to pull out of retirement. Every time Joe Biden offers a new idea, you should ask yourself: ‘Why didn’t he try that over the last 48 years?'”

Pivoting to the 2016 election, Grenell spoke of the Democrats’ efforts to undermine then President-elect Trump as he began to transition his team into the White House.

“But that’s the Democrats. Between surveillance, classifications, leaks and puppet candidates, they never want the American people to know who’s actually calling the shots,” he said. “But with Donald Trump, you always know exactly who is in charge. Because the answer … is you. You’re in charge. Not lobbyists. Not special interests. Not warmongers, or China sympathizers or globalization fanatics.”

Calling for another four years of President Trump, Grenell concluded, “With Donald Trump and Mike Pence in the White House, the boss is the American people.”