Earl Thomas Was Reportedly Late To A Meeting With The Ravens Because He Had To Get His Car Washed

Former Baltimore Ravens safety Early Thomas reportedly had a wild excuse for why he showed up late to a team meeting.

Thomas was released by the Ravens this past weekend after an altercation during practice, but it sounds like there were a lot of issues. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

According to Michael Silver, he recently showed up late to a team meeting, which is something you simply never do in the NFL.

The reason why? He had to get his car washed! You can watch Silver’s report below.

How could something like this even be real? I’m asking that seriously. Thomas’ contract with the Ravens was huge, and he had another $10 million guaranteed coming his way.

When you’re getting paid that kind of money, you should always be on time. Short of a family death, there’s no excuse.

 

Not showing up on time because you need your car washed is nothing more than a middle finger to the organization. It’s that simple.

You’re more or less just letting the Ravens know that you don’t give a damn about the rules or the culture. Why would you even admit that was the reason?

You might as well try to make something up.

 

I hope that was the best car wash on the planet.