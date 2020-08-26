Earl Thomas Was Reportedly Late To A Meeting With The Ravens Because He Had To Get His Car Washed

Former Baltimore Ravens safety Early Thomas reportedly had a wild excuse for why he showed up late to a team meeting.

Thomas was released by the Ravens this past weekend after an altercation during practice, but it sounds like there were a lot of issues. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

On BAL attempting to void Earl Thomas’ $10M guaranteed: His contract has specific, player-friendly language explaining that $$ can be voided upon suspension (not fines). Thomas was not suspended prior to release. All this will play out in a grievance, but Thomas’ contract helps. https://t.co/zWV3arcJQD — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 23, 2020

According to Michael Silver, he recently showed up late to a team meeting, which is something you simply never do in the NFL.

The reason why? He had to get his car washed! You can watch Silver’s report below.

Two days before his practice altercation with teammate Chuck Clark, Earl Thomas said he was late to a meeting because… he had to get his car washed. From earlier on @nflnetwork pic.twitter.com/xTyG8TtkED — Michael Silver (@MikeSilver) August 24, 2020

How could something like this even be real? I’m asking that seriously. Thomas’ contract with the Ravens was huge, and he had another $10 million guaranteed coming his way.

When you’re getting paid that kind of money, you should always be on time. Short of a family death, there’s no excuse.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Earl Thomas III (@earl) on Aug 17, 2020 at 12:59pm PDT

Not showing up on time because you need your car washed is nothing more than a middle finger to the organization. It’s that simple.

You’re more or less just letting the Ravens know that you don’t give a damn about the rules or the culture. Why would you even admit that was the reason?

You might as well try to make something up.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Earl Thomas III (@earl) on Aug 18, 2020 at 8:12am PDT

I hope that was the best car wash on the planet.