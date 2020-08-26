The Daily Caller’s senior White House correspondent Christian Datoc sat down with co-workers Richie McGinniss and Shelby Talcott to relive their harrowing night on the ground in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

McGinniss, the Daily Caller’s chief video director, and Talcott were on the scene as an individual opened fire on the looters, killing at least two. McGinniss heroically sprung into action and applied emergency medical aid on the spot and helped carry one gunshot victim to a car and transported him to the hospital. The man later died. (EXCLUSIVE: Alleged Kenosha Shooter Told The Daily Caller He Was There To ‘Help People,’ Protect Property Before Shooting)

All in all, there still is very little information available as to what specifically sparked the shootings, but McGinniss and Talcott recounted the chilling scene through their own eyes. If you aren’t already following them on social media, go do it now.

WATCH: