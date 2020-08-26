Heidi Klum Says She Felt ‘Uncomfortable’ After Being Called ‘Tramp’ During Live ‘America’s Got Talent’ Show

Heidi Klum made it clear she wasn’t thrilled with a comedian’s performance during a live episode of “America’s Got Talent.”

It all went down Tuesday when comedian Usama Siddiquee took the stage and then began with a bit about how after 9/11 it was less than optimal to be a “brown dude” running through an airport with a “huge backpack,” per the Daily Mail in a piece published Wednesday. (RELATED: Celebrate Heidi Klum’s Birthday With These Jaw-Dropping Looks)

WATCH:

The supermodel then sat and listened to the comedian’s next bit in which he talked about how a DJ in a club can say “anything he wants” as long as he goes along with a good beat. To prove his point he then beatboxed about how “women shouldn’t vote,” “get back to the kitchen” before turning his attention toward the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model. (RELATED: Supermodel Heidi Klum Shares Life-Changing News)

“Heidi if I called you a tramp you’d be like ‘how dare you?'” Siddiquee said. “But if I was like ‘tramp, tramp, tramp, tramp’ you’d be like ‘well I do get loose on occasion.'”

Klum appeared to try and conceal her reaction to his comments but later when it was her turn to say something about the performance she said being called a “tramp” the least “uncomfortable” part of his appearance.

“Being called a tramp was my least uncomfortable part of the whole thing,” Heidi told Usama, per the outlet. “But that’s just me. Let’s see what America thinks.”

Fellow judge Sofia Vergara suggested the comedian should be on a sitcom but talked about how his material “was kind of risky tonight though.”