Joe Burrow Buys Diamond Necklace Estimated To Be Worth At Least $25,000

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow has dropped a ton of money on a new chain.

According to ESPN, the rookie sensation bought an “18-carat white gold diamond Cuban link with an 18-carat white gold No. 9 pendant” from Leo Frost. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The exact cost of Burrow’s chain is unknown, but ESPN estimated that it cost at least $25,000. You can see a video of it below.

I say this as somebody who genuinely likes Joe Burrow, but what the hell is he doing buying a necklace like this?

Who advised him that buying jewelry is a good investment? Yes, I know he’s on a rookie deal worth tens of millions of dollars, but I also don’t care.

Buying jewelry is a waste of money. You might as well just drive down the road, roll down your window and toss money right out of your car.

If this is the only dumb thing Burrow buys during his NFL career, then he’s going to be just fine. However, if this becomes a trend, then he might be in trouble.

Dropping $25,000 on a necklace is among the dumbest things I can think of doing. For a guy who is pretty damn smart, this is surprising.

Hopefully, the rest of Burrow’s money is in much better investments.