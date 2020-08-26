Kanye West Makes It On Presidential Ballot In Minnesota, Idaho, Tennessee

Rapper and presidential hopeful Kanye West has made it onto the ballot in multiple new states.

Kanye has officially qualified to be on the ballot in Idaho and Minnesota, according to an article published Wednesday by the New York Post. Kanye also has made it onto the ballot in Tennessee according to the state’s coordinator of elections.

Here are the states Kanye West WILL appear on the Election 2020 ballot: https://t.co/i15SXamjKH pic.twitter.com/CdqAOsYByJ — Complex Music (@ComplexMusic) August 26, 2020

Mark Goins confirmed Tuesday to the Tennessean that his office had stopped verifying the signatures after they found 332 legitimate signatures. 275 signatures were required from registered Tennessee voters. (RELATED: Kanye West’s Signatures To Get On Presidential Ballot Reportedly Questioned In Multiple States)

Kanye has made it onto the ballot in states such as Arkansas, Colorado, Oklahoma, Utah and Vermont. However, he’s been kept off the ballot in multiple states as well. Kanye was most recently kept off the ballot in Montana after he failed to obtain 5,000 valid signatures.

Montana’s secretary of state’s office claimed only 3,972 of the 8,800 signatures obtained by Kanye were valid, the New York Post reported.

The “Jesus Is King” rapper also was kept off the ballot in Illinois, Ohio and New Jersey.

Kanye first announced he was running for president on the 4th of July.

We must now realize the promise of America by trusting God, unifying our vision and building our future. I am running for president of the United States ????????! #2020VISION — ye (@kanyewest) July 5, 2020

“We must realize the promise of America by trusting God, unifying our vision and building our future,” Kanye said in his announcement on Twitter. “I am running for president of the United States.”