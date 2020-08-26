Alleged Kenosha Shooter Charged With First-Degree Murder

The alleged shooter from the Tuesday night Kenosha riots has been charged with first-degree murder, according to reports. Two people were killed in Kenosha, Wisconsin, late Tuesday night with video showing one individual getting shot in the head.

According to a Lake County, IL, complaint, the shooter was listed as a “Fugitive From Justice” and wanted for “First Degree Intentional Homicide.” The complaint alleged the shooter fled Wisconsin after the shooting “with the intent to avoid prosecution for that offense.”

The alleged shooter is currently in custody and is being held at a juvenile facility in Illinois, according to ABC7.

The Daily Caller’s Richie McGinniss interviewed the suspect just before the incident occurred.

The man, armed with a rifle standing outside a local business, told McGinniss that his “job is to protect this business,” and that “if there’s somebody hurt, I’m running into harms way.”

I interviewed the alleged shooter before the violence started. Full video coming soon: pic.twitter.com/G3dVOJozN7 — Richie????McG???? (@RichieMcGinniss) August 26, 2020

However, moments later gunfire erupts, according to video footage posted to Twitter.

Another angle of the shooting and moments after. Can see @RichieMcGinniss and others on scene giving aid. He was right next to the victim when the shooting happened.pic.twitter.com/CVfdc1DIQx — Shelby Talcott (@ShelbyTalcott) August 26, 2020

The video appears to show the suspect, in a green shirt armed with a rifle, walk toward an individual who collapsed to the ground after being shot in the head. He then runs away from the scene past the cameraman, and a voice in the video can be heard saying what sounds like “I just killed somebody.”

McGinniss also rushed to the scene and is shown ripping his shirt off to use as a bandage for the victim. McGinniss and other bystanders administer first aid to the victim. The group then carries the victim to a hospital, which was across the street, according to the videos. (RELATED: Daily Caller Reporter Richie McGinniss Rushes To Save Life Of Man Who Was Shot In Head During Kenosha, Wisconsin, Riots)

Another video shows what appears to be the shooter running away, while a group of individuals chase after him. One person tries to tackle what appears to be the shooter. He then seems to fire his rifle multiple times before getting up. The suspect then appears to run toward police officers with his hands up. An individual in the video can be heard screaming “Hey! He just shot them!” The shooter then appears to walk past police officers.

(Warning, Graphic/Violent)

A crowd chases a suspected shooter down in Kenosha. He trips and falls, then turns with the gun and fires several times. Shots can be heard fired elsewhere as well, corroborating reports of multiple shooters tonight #Kenosha #KenoshaRiots pic.twitter.com/qqsYWmngFW — Brendan Gutenschwager (@BGOnTheScene) August 26, 2020

The video then ends and it is unclear where the suspected shooter went next.

Kenosha County Sheriff David Beth said armed people had been patrolling the city’s streets in recent nights, making it difficult to determine if the alleged gunman was among them, according to the Associated Press.

“They’re a militia,” Beth said. “They’re like a vigilante group.”

Kenosha Police confirmed that two people were killed and a third person was injured, though it is unclear if the victims shown in the videos are the two individuals that were killed.

Social media posts allegedly belonging to the shooter show several photos of him with Blue Lives Matter flags and insignia, according to Insider. A photo that has since been removed from 2017 showed him dressed as a safety cadet, a program for youths interested in law enforcement at Target, per the same report.

The alleged shooter was taken into custody Wednesday morning in Antioch, IL on suspicion of first-degree intentional homicide, according to the spokesperson for Lake County Sheriff’s office Chris Covelli. The alleged shooter appeared in adult court Wednesday morning and is set to appear back in court Friday. Covelli said the charges against the suspected shooter are in Wisconsin, and he will have due process rights to extradition.

Riots began Sunday night following the shooting of Jacob Blake. Officers shot Blake multiple times in the back as he walked to his car. Blake is reportedly in stable condition and is paralyzed from the waist down, according to his father.

This story is developing and will be updated as information arrives.