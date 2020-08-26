‘The Choice Is Ours’: Lara Trump Stresses Women’s Importance In The Trump Administration, Economy

Lara Trump, President Donald Trump’s daughter-in-law, praised the president while speaking Wednesday night at the Republican National Convention.

Lara immediately took to touting the president’s track record for women’s unemployment, as well as the female role in the Trump administration.

“It didn’t surprise me when President Donald Trump appointed so many women to senior level positions in his administration. secretary of the United Nations, secretary of the Air Force, the first female CIA director, the first black female director of the Fish and Wildlife Service and countless ambassadors, just to name a few.”

Lara Trump: President Trump has appointed many women to senior-level positions within his administration#RNC2020 pic.twitter.com/naA2ENVXvY — Team Trump (Text VOTE to 88022) (@TeamTrump) August 27, 2020

“He didn’t do these things to gain a vote or check a box. He did them because they are the right things to do,” Lara said.

Lara then praised pre-COVID-19 female unemployment levels. Prior to the pandemic, women accounted for more than 50% of the workforce, a historic high not reached since the Second World War, according to TIME. However, women also accounted for more than 50% of the 22 million jobs lost due to the pandemic, per the same report.

Lara then pivoted to talk about what’s at stake this election.

“This is not just a choice between Republican and Democrat, or left and right. This is an election that’ll decide if we keep America America, or if we head down an unchartered frightening path toward socialism.” (RELATED: Lara Trump Unloads On Media’s Double-Standard For Press Briefings-‘It’s Un-American’)

Lara Trump: This is an election that will decide if we keep America, America#RNC2020 pic.twitter.com/GPeCG8lT4d — Team Trump (Text VOTE to 88022) (@TeamTrump) August 27, 2020

Lara also criticized the “new radical Democrat party” as “weak” and “spineless,” particularly noting growing calls to defund the police. She then went onto say that President Trump “is the law and order president,” and implored voters to choose between safety and what she called the “radical” new left.