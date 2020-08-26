Editorial

Man In Las Vegas Reportedly Wins $3.9 Million Playing A $5 Game

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - JUNE 01: A worker sanitizes slot machines in a high-limit room for slots at Bellagio Resort & Casino as the Las Vegas Strip property, which has been closed since March 17 in response to the coronavirus pandemic, prepares to reopen on June 1, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

A man in Las Vegas apparently won a monster jackpot playing a cheap game.

In a tweet posted by @thatonetxginger, a man seemingly hit a jackpot worth more than $3.9 million playing a $5 electronic game at the Bellagio. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

You can see a picture of the situation below.

This right here is what everyone dreams about when they go to Vegas. Everyone dreams about putting down a few dollars and winning millions.

Obviously, you’re an idiot if you actually think it’s going to happen. People pissing away their money on these games thinking they’re going to get rich are morons.

I think we can all agree on that. However, there’s always one guy who hits it huge, and that victory keeps the cycle going.

People will see this and now believe they’re just one spin away! In reality, it’s almost certainly never going to happen for them or anyone reading this.

Having said that, I have to give major props to this dude. He went to the casino, dropped a few bucks and is now a millionaire.

Something tells me that his Las Vegas trip got a hell of a lot more interesting immediately.

I’m happy for him, but you’ll never see me waste my money on nonsense games like these. I’ll stick to sports gambling like a real degenerate.

