LSU Basketball Coach Will Wade Accused Of Providing Illegal Benefits To 11 Recruits

LSU basketball coach Will Wade is back under the microscope and not for good reasons.

Wade has already faced allegations of violating NCAA rules when it comes to illegal benefits, but seemed to breeze through them, despite the fact the FBI was investigating corruption in the sport. Now, he’s reportedly being accused of providing illegal benefits to 11 recruits. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

According to ESPN, documents obtained by the network claim Wade “arranged for, offered and/or provided impermissible payments, including cash payments, to at least 11 men’s basketball prospective student-athletes, their family members, individuals associated with the prospects and/or nonscholastic coaches in exchange for the prospects’ enrollment at LSU.”

Will Wade on a wire tape talking about paying players to come to LSU #TheSchemeHBO pic.twitter.com/kjvcUn9ydk — NBA Syndicate (@NBAsyndicate) April 1, 2020

Honestly, I don’t even care if Wade did everything he’s ever been accused of. Let’s just be straight with everyone.

The NCAA sucks. Anyone who sticks it to the NCAA is fine by me, and Wade has gotten off on every single accusation ever thrown his way.

“Hopefully they’ll be improved. If not, we’ll be playing home games in the NIT.” Nearly 30 games into the season, #LSU Will Wade keeps seeing his team make the same mistakes. “If I had options, I’d be playing other guys.” @WAFB pic.twitter.com/dh5KCAhIgf — Jacques Doucet (@JacquesDoucet) February 19, 2020

Sure, he got suspended briefly, but that’s child’s play in the big picture. The NCAA hasn’t been able to find anything that sticks.

Despite the fact that I don’t care at all about LSU’s basketball program, you kind of have to love Will Wade. As Christian Dawkins put it, he’s “definitely a f**king gangster for what he did.”

Stay strong, Will! I’m cheering for you to once again beat the charges.