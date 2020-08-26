Miami Dolphins Rookie QB Tua Tagovailoa Is Reportedly Dominating Training Camp

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is reportedly tearing up training camp.

According to Joe Schad, Tua is on fire in camp this week and "looks like a completely different player" on the field.

Schad noted that the Alabama legend is “firing to the sidelines and the middle of the field with uncanny accuracy.”

Tua Tagovailoa looks like a completely different player in Week 2 of Miami Dolphins training camp. Swagger increase. Arm strength increase. Reading the defense better. Firing to the sidelines and the middle of the field with uncanny accuracy. Tua is ???? — Joe Schad (@schadjoe) August 25, 2020

Tua might have gotten off to a shade of a slow start with the Dolphins, but it sounds like he’s ready to ball out now.

There’s no question at all that the dual-threat passer is incredibly gifted. Anyone with eyes who saw him at Alabama knows that’s true.

However, the transition to the NFL for a quarterback is notoriously difficult. Brian Flores talked about Tua having some early growing pains in camp.

Now, it sounds like he’s comfortable, and he’s letting the ball fly all over the field. If you’re a fan of the Dolphins, you have to love this update.

Will Tua start week one? I have no idea. If he’s dominating like this, then it’s certainly a possibility. No matter what, Tua is the future in Miami, and they’ve found themselves a damn good quarterback.