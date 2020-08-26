Minneapolis Calls In National Guard To Stop Rioting

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey announced Wednesday evening that the city asked the National Guard to assist in the unrest and rioting occurring on the streets of Minneapolis.

Minneapolis will also have a curfew that is going into effect immediately, KSTP reported.

“What we’re calling for right now is peace,” Frey said at a Wednesday press conference, according to the publication. “What we’re calling for right now is for people to return to their homes.”

#BREAKING – Mayor Jacob Frey announces he is imposing a curfew and has made a request for the MN National Guard to respond to civil unrest in Minneapolis. Story coming to @KSTP https://t.co/gbaJAgxBOy — Tracy Maher (@tracym) August 27, 2020

The publication reports that Minneapolis Police Chief Medaria Arradondo told those who live in downtown Minneapolis to leave and to contact any loved ones who live downtown and tell them to immediately leave the area. (RELATED: Minneapolis Mayor Blames Governor For Hesitating To Deploy National Guard To Quell Riots)

“This is not an officer-related incident,” the police chief said. “We’re compounding more tragedy by the destruction and folks wanting to do harm to our communities in our downtown sector this evening.”

He added, “This is my city. We will not tolerate that.”

The unrest comes after a murder suspect committed suicide as police approached him, according to the Minneapolis Police Department.

“This evening, a murder suspect committed suicide as police approached them at 8th & Nicollet,” the Minneapolis Police tweeted Wednesday. “No officer weapons were fired. This is a tragedy for our community that is still hurting. Our condolences go to the families of the victims.”

*WARNING: This video contains graphic images* This evening, a murder suspect committed suicide as police approached them at 8th & Nicollet. No officer weapons were fired. This is a tragedy for our community that is still hurting. Our condolences go to the families of the victims. pic.twitter.com/2NyE4os7P0 — Minneapolis Police (@MinneapolisPD) August 27, 2020

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.