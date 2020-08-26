‘My Family And I Are Very Hurt’: Julia Jackson, Mother Of Jacob Blake, Says Rioting, Looting Are ‘Not Acceptable’

The mother of Jacob Blake, the man who was severely injured in a police-involved shooting Sunday, came out against the violence that has swept Kenosha, Wisconsin, since her son’s death.

“My family and I are very hurt,” Julia Jackson said on CNN. “And quite frankly disgusted. And as his mother, please don’t burn up property and cause havoc and tear your own homes down in my son’s name.”

Jackson has condemned violence previously, saying during a press conference Tuesday afternoon that rioting “doesn’t reflect my son or my family” and that she was “praying” for police officers.

“You shouldn’t do it. People shouldn’t do it anyway,” she said on CNN, referring to rioting and looting. “But to use my child or any other mother or father’s child, our tragedy, to react in that manner … it’s just not acceptable.” (RELATED: Reporters Live From Wisconsin Riots Get Caught In Crossfire. Two People Shot. Daily Caller Reporter First To Render Aid)

Jackson also apologized to President Donald Trump because of a family member’s comments that were “not kind.”

“For our president Trump, first I want to say a family member – and I don’t know if it was heard or not – said something that was not kind,” she said. “She is hurting, and I do apologize for that outburst that does not reflect our behavior.”

“And then also for President Trump, I’m sorry I missed your call, because had I not missed your call, maybe the comments that you made would have been different. And I’m not mad at you at all, I have the utmost respect for you as the leader of our country.”

The Republican National Convention (RNC), where the president spoke, began Tuesday night’s event with a prayer for Jacob Blake and his family. The president also tweeted about the violence in Kenosha.

“Governor should call in the National Guard in Wisconsin,” Trump tweeted Tuesday night. “It is ready, willing, and more than able. End problem FAST!”

Riots erupted in Kenosha following Blake’s death Sunday night. Rioters burned down a furniture store, set fire to multiple vehicles and looted businesses over several nights. 2 people were fatally shot during Tuesday night’s unrest, according to the Kenosha Police Department.