REPORT: NBA Cancels All 3 Scheduled Playoff Games After Teams Boycott Over Jacob Blake Shooting

The NBA has cancelled three games Wednesday night after multiple teams reportedly planned to boycott in the wake of the Jacob Blake shooting in Wisconsin.

The league postponed all three games after news broke that the Milwaukee Bucks had decided to boycott its game against the Orlando Magic, according to The New York Times reporter Marc Stein.

The NBA just postponed today’s three playoff games — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) August 26, 2020



After the Milwaukee Bucks decided to boycott, reports surfaced claiming the Los Angeles Lakers, the Portland Trail Blazers, Houston Rockets and Oklahoma City Thunder would also be boycotting the other two scheduled game fives.

ESPN reporter Adrian Wojnarowski claimed these boycotts were not planned in advance.

The NBA, owners and front offices didn’t see this wave of player boycotts coming today. Hours ago, they all expected to be playing these games tonight. This is a pivot point for the NBA and professional sports in North America. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) August 26, 2020



The players chose to boycott over the officer-involved shooting of Jacob Blake. Kenosha native Jacob Blake was paralyzed after being shot in the back by a police officer, according to the New York Times. The three officers involved in the incident have been put on administrative leave and an investigation is being conducted by the Wisconsin Department of Justice.