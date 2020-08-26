NHL Star Logan Couture Says He Was ‘Sucker Punched’ After Talking About Voting For The ‘Republican Party’

NHL star Logan Couture tweeted out Wednesday that he was “sucker punched” for talking about voting “for the Republican Party.”

"I spent last night in Toronto Ontario," the San Jose Sharks player wrote. The post was noted by NBCSports.com. "I talked about voting for the Republican Party, and I mentioned Donald Trump by name."

"I was sucker punched," he added. "Is this really what we are coming to? If you vote you are a villain? Man this world is so wrong."

I spent last night in Toronto Ontario. I talked about voting for the Republican Party, and I mentioned Donald Trump by name. I was sucker punched. Is this really what we are coming to? If you vote you are a villain? Man this world is so wrong — Logan Couture (@Logancouture) August 26, 2020

The Shark’s captain is a Canadian native so can’t vote in the election in November and when pressed by someone over his tweet, the player responded it was after he mentioned his dad was “a police officer” and if he could he would “vote Republican.”

Saying my dad was a police officer and I “would” if I could vote republican. — Logan Couture (@Logancouture) August 26, 2020

“Craziest part is I don’t vote,” he added in a second post. “I mentioned my father being a former police officer. I really don’t believe this is the world we live in.”

The NHL star concluded his tweets by responding to another person who said it was a “sensitive time” to talk politics.

“And I’ve learned that,” Couture wrote. “I’ll never talk politics in public again. Just crazy to me, if you speak your own opinion violence happens. Even crazier, people are okay with it.”