North Carolina State Vs. Virginia Tech Football Game Pushed Back To September 26

North Carolina State vs. Virginia Tech has been pushed back two weeks.

According to Pete Thamel, the Wolfpack and Hokies will play September 26 in Blacksburg instead of the originally scheduled date of September 12. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The decision comes after NCSU has had some issues handling coronavirus.

Sources: NC State’s opening game at Virginia Tech schedule for Sept. 12 has officially been moved. The teams will play on Sept. 26. Decision comes in the wake of NC State athletics taking a pause because of 22 new positive COVID cases in the atheltic department. — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) August 26, 2020

Now, let me be very clear here. Some people might want to panic over the fact a major college football game got bumped back.

They might want to fear monger and claim this is a sign that college football is falling apart. Ignore idiots like that.

We all knew games getting postponed was a real possibility. That’s why the schedules were created the way they were.

The schedules are built to provide flexibility for teams in the event of a crisis or issue with coronavirus. The Wolfpack have had some issues.

Now, they’re bumping back the game against the Hokies. There’s literally no reason to panic at all.

Everything is going to be just fine. Relax, take a deep breath and prepare to enjoy some football.