‘The Most Anti-Life Presidential Ticket Ever’: Nun Condemns Joe Biden And Kamala Harris For Abortion Policies At RNC

Soldier, surgeon and religious sister Deirdre Byrne commended President Donald Trump’s record on pro-life issues during the third day of the Republican National Convention and rebuked Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden and Kamala Harris as the “most anti-life presidential ticket ever.”

Following a lineup of multiple other speakers who touted Trump’s pro-life agenda, Byrne described her missionary work with the poor and sick across the globe, including in countries like Haiti, Sudan and Kenya.

Sister Dierdre Byrne: “Donald Trump is the most pro-life President that this nation has ever had, defending life at all stages.” #RNC2020 pic.twitter.com/aQLCTPMvTP — The Hill (@thehill) August 27, 2020

“The largest marginalized group in the world can be found in the U.S. They are the unborn,” she said.

“As Christians we first met Jesus as a stirring embryo in the womb of an unwed mother and saw him born 9 months later in the poverty of the cave,” she says. “It’s no coincidence that Jesus stood up for what was just and was ultimately crucified because what he said wasn’t politically correct or fashionable. As followers of Christ we are called to stand up for life. Against the politically correct or fashionable of today we must fight against a legislative agenda that supports and even celebrates destroying life in the womb.”

“Keep in mind the laws we create define how we see our humanity. We must ask ourselves, what are we saying when we go into a room and snuff out an innocent, powerless, voiceless life?”

Byrne is a sister at the Little Workers of the Sacred Hearts in Washington D.C., where she serves as medical director of the pro bono Physical Therapy and Eye Clinic. She is also a volunteer surgeon at the Catholic Charities Medical Clinic, and drew from her experience as a physician.

“As a physician I can say without hesitation, life begins at conception,” she says.

She also warned against the prospect of a Biden-Kamala presidential ticket, which has been criticized by pro-life groups like Susan B. Anthony List and Live Action founder and president Lila Rose for their abortion policies.

“Donald Trump is the most pro-life president that this nation has ever had, defending life at all stages,” Byrne said. “His belief in the sanctity of life transcends politics. President Trump will stand up against Biden-Harris, who are the most anti-life presidential ticket ever, even supporting the horrors of late-term abortion and infanticide.”

Harris has a long history of advocating for increased abortion access and against pro-life policy, voting against abortion bills that protect the unborn after 20 weeks of pregnancy and voted against protecting babies born alive after failed abortions. (RELATED: ‘Most Pro-Abortion Presidential Ticket In American History’: Pro-Life Groups Condemn Biden VP Kamala Harris)

Harris also promised to codify Roe v. Wade and make abortion drugs available over the counter, among other policies.

“Because of his courage and conviction, President Trump has earned the support of America’s pro life community.”