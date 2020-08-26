Portland Rioters Allegedly Break Into And Vandalize City Hall: Report

Alleged rioters in Portland, Oregon, reportedly vandalized and destroyed property at City Hall shortly before police declared an unlawful assembly on Tuesday night, the Oregonian reported.

Demonstrators allegedly broke at least three glass doors and a door switch, and graffitied the rotunda at City Hall within 15 minutes of being there, according to the Oregonian.

The group also allegedly destroyed security equipment and a surveillance camera, though police reportedly were able to control the crowd and made multiple arrests, the Oregonian reported.

Meanwhile in Portland tonight, antifa have smashed up City Hall and went inside. #PortlandRiots pic.twitter.com/7qMDMjfs64 — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) August 26, 2020

Tuesday marked the three month anniversary of George Floyd’s death and 90 days of consecutive protests in Portland, the Oregonian reported. Protesters reportedly gathered at a park and marched for around an hour before a crowd descended on City Hall around 9 p.m.

One demonstrator allegedly lit an aerosol can while aiming it at the building, the Oregonian reported. The protest was declared a riot by police who cited “the extreme life safety concerns” of city hall employees, according to the Oregonian.

Some in the crowd allegedly shined a laser in officers’ eyes, threw bottles and eggs at officers and destroyed a bus stop shelter, the Oregonian reported. (RELATED: Portland Police Say They Were Pulled Away From Other Emergency Calls Due To Riots)

Though police declared a riot earlier in the night, more protesters allegedly showed up to City Hall around midnight, the Oregonian reported.

In total, 23 adults and two youths were arrested, according to the Oregonian.

