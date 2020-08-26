REDDIT DEBATE: What Year Of Football Is Most Disappointing For Your College Team?

What year of college football was the most disappointing for you as a fan?

This is a question being debated on the college football subreddit right now, and it's not a tough one at all for Wisconsin Badgers fans.

The 2018 campaign was downright embarrassing for the Wisconsin Badgers. We started the season with people picking us to win the national title.

By the time the regular season closed down, we were 7-5. It really doesn’t get much worse than that. In terms of the wheels coming off, I can’t imagine things becoming more of dumpster fire.

I knew things were bad when we dropped an early game to BYU. I had a couple early beers to get the day started correctly, fired up the game and proceeded to watch the Badgers lose to a team that had no business being within 30.

The 2018 Wisconsin football game starting from the BYU game kind of mirrored my life. It was anarchy, chaos and utter disappointment.

Think about how bad things need to go for a team that should have been undefeated to only win seven regular season games.

Alex Hornibrook went down, defenses zeroed in on Jonathan Taylor and the Badgers couldn’t accomplish anything on offense.

It was an utter disaster on all levels.

Hopefully, I never have to live through another season like that again. It’s one thing when you know you’re bad. It’s a completely different beast when you actually expect to be good.

In terms of heartbreak, frustration and disappointment, 2018 will never be topped by Wisconsin.